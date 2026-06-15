New orchestra, chorus group aims to bring Carnegie-level experience to Hopkinsville

A new group working to bring more classical music performances to western Kentucky is hosting its debut concert this weekend in Hopkinsville.

The Hopkinsville Chamber Orchestra and Chorus was formed with the goal of bringing big city music experiences to the Pennyrile Area. The group’s first concert will be on Saturday at the Alhambra Theatre.

Hannah Saad / WKMS Heejung Park is the artistic director, conductor and composer for the Hopkinsville Chamber Orchestra and Chorus.

Heejung Park serves as the artistic director and conductor of the chamber orchestra and chorus. He said the idea for a group combining the talents of professional and community musicians and local singers arose around a year ago. After holding a showcase concert last December, he saw that Hopkinsville had an appetite to hear more classical music.

“Wherever you live, everyone deserves good music, [the] best music,” Park said. “People want that music, and I can bring it. These are great singers and local people. They are trying their best, and they support a lot, and this all together is really good.”

Park, who is also the artistic director of ministries at Hopkinsville First United Methodist Church, has conducted orchestras across the globe. He is also a composer whose original compositions have been performed at Carnegie Hall and by groups like Symphony SONG in South Korea and the National Chorus of Korea.

Park has seen what bringing high-caliber music to communities can do for the people. While living in Connecticut, he said he once had orchestra members perform at a local nursing home. Park said one of the residents came to him, almost in tears, to thank him – sharing that she was once a professional ballerina, and the classical music performance took her back to those memories.

After the concert, Park said he received a call that the resident had died. Being able to bring her this last musical gift left a lasting impression on him.

“That taught me some lesson that, ‘okay, this is what I want to do: I will bring Carnegie Hall to [the] local area community.’ Not because of money or success or [to be] famous … but only because the people deserve good music,” Park said.

The orchestra and chorus’ steering committee, along with the Pennyroyal Arts Council, are pooling resources to bring in some professionals to accompany the community singers and musicians for the June 20 performance.

Margaret Prim, the Pennyroyal Arts Council’s executive director, said the group is also donating the use of the Alhambra Theatre in downtown Hopkinsville for the performance, and helping with the show’s production and marketing behind the scenes. She said this venture aligns well with her group’s mission.

“It's important to people that are in the arts to be able to make sure other people experience the arts and have an opportunity to do that,” Prim said.

The concert later this month will feature recognizable pieces like Georges Bizet’s “Carmen” as well as original works composed by Park.

Since April, over 50 singers ranging from high-school age to folks in their 80s have been gathering at least once per week to learn songs and rehearse for the upcoming performance. While many of them musicians are from Hopkinsville, some commute from as far away as Princeton and Murray for these practice sessions.

Julie Kittell, the chorus manager for the Hopkinsville music group, is also singing in the upcoming performance. Over the last few weeks, she said Park has worked with the singers and their capabilities to lift them up to the caliber of professional performers.

“We have a lot of different levels, but I will say that absolutely every one of them absolutely loves singing, and we have had a lot of fun. It's not just all work. We laugh and we carry on, and we have a lot of fun when we practice,” Kittell said.

Beyond the upcoming concert, the Hopkinsville Chamber Orchestra and Chorus is planning to put on another show in November. Kittell said the group is open for more people passionate about music and singing to join them. It is also seeking business support for some of its future performances.