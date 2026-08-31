Kentucky's Wendell Berry, famed poet and novelist, dies at age 92

Famed American novelist, poet and activist Wendell Berry died Monday at age 92.

His death was first reported by The New York Times.

Berry hailed from Port Royal in Henry County and lived much of his life there. His family farmed the area, a tradition he continued for more than 40 years.

Berry rose to fame for his art, however, as an essayist and poet, known for works such as "Hannah Coulter" and "A Timbered Choir: The Sabbath Poems."

During his lifetime, he authored more than 50 pieces, including published essays, poems and works of fiction.

Those works brought in many accolades for Berry, including the National Humanities Medal in 2010.

In a tribute Monday night, former Kentucky Poet Laureate Silas House called Berry a "great light."

"There are so many ways he influenced me but most of all what I keep thinking is that he was so good to me. Generous with his time and words. Complex. Brilliant. Revolutionary," House wrote.

Berry's work extended beyond writing, however. He advocated for farmers and land conservation in Henry County and throughout the commonwealth.