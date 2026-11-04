Longtime KET host Renee Shaw named network's new CEO

Longtime Kentucky Educational Television journalist and host Renee Shaw has been named the network's new executive director and CEO. KET announced the appointment Wednesday.

Shaw brings nearly three decades of experience at KET, where she worked as a journalist, producer and host. She is widely recognized for hosting and moderating the network's public affairs programs, including "Kentucky Tonight" and "Kentucky Edition."

"KET has been such an important part of my life, and it is an incredible honor to have the opportunity to lead an organization that means so much to Kentucky," Shaw said in a statement.

Shaw's appointment comes a week after the death of Shae Hopkins , whose four decades at KET included more than 17 years as the network's executive director and CEO.

Shaw previously announced plans to retire from hosting KET in July .

At the time, Hopkins praised her contributions to Kentucky journalism.

"Renee is one of the most trusted and respected voices in Kentucky journalism, known for her thoughtful reporting, in-depth interviews, and commitment to civil, informed public discourse," Hopkins said in a statement.

Originally from Tennessee, Shaw began her career at KET as a reporter and associate producer before moving into several prominent roles within the network's public affairs programming.

As KET's new executive director and CEO, Shaw will oversee the network's statewide public media services, including classroom educational resources and original programming highlighting Kentucky's history and culture.

A spokesperson from KET said in a statement that Shaw's first day is not yet determined.

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