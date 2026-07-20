Renee Shaw, veteran KET public policy journalist, to retire this month

One of the leading voices of weeknight's "Kentucky Tonight" and public policy discussion series "Kentucky Edition" on KET will retire at the end of the month.

KET's director of public affairs and moderator Renee Shaw announced her retirement plans Monday morning, after nearly three decades with the network. Shaw was a driving force for KET's daily government and policy coverage, according to network officials.

In a news release, Shaw said it was a privilege to report public affairs for Kentuckians.

"I have always believed that if the last thing I did becomes the last thing I did, it had better be the best thing I did," she said. "As I look back on this journey, my heart is full of gratitude for the viewers who trusted me, the colleagues who inspired me, and the Commonwealth that allowed me to tell its stories."

Shaw started at KET as a reporter and associate producer, and went on to spend her tenure expanding the network's public policy reporting. KET officials credited Shaw for stewarding Kentucky Supreme Court coverage, town hall forums and initiatives surrounding aging, youth mental health and opioid addiction.

In 2018, Shaw received a media award for her multiplatform content on the opioid epidemic from Mental Health America.

"Renee is one of the most trusted and respected voices in Kentucky journalism, known for her thoughtful reporting, in‑depth interviews, and commitment to civil, informed public discourse," said KET CEO Shae Hopkins in the release.

Shaw ends her career at KET with three Ohio Valley Region Emmy awards, a first place award from the National Educational Telecommunications Association and the Women Leading Kentucky's Governor Martha Layne Collins Leadership Award, among many others.

She was also inducted into the Silver Circle of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame, the Kentucky Civil Rights Hall of Fame and Western Kentucky University's Hall of Distinguished Alumni.

Last month, Shaw became this year's Ali Center Daughter of Greatness, honoring women who pursue philanthropy, activism and justice in their work.

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