Giselle Rhoden
Giselle is LPM's Breaking News/General Assignment reporter. She is a graduate of Bellarmine University where she received a bachelor's in communications and a masters in digital media. Before LPM, she interned at LEO Weekly and CNN Digital in her undergrad. She has been a Louisville resident since 2021, but is originally from Belleville, IL, right outside of St. Louis, MO.
Email Giselle at grhoden@lpm.org.
Early in-person voting will take place Nov. 2–4, and local leaders are encouraging Kentuckians to head to the polls before Election Day. It’s the first time Kentucky voters can cast early ballots in a gubernatorial race since a recent expansion of voting options.