Hopkinsville distillery adding jobs as part of $1.9 million expansion

Casey Jones Distillery in Hopkinsville is expanding with a $1.9 million investment.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday the Christian County facility will add 15 full-time jobs.

“Kentucky’s bourbon and spirits industry is currently in a period of incredible growth and expansion,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are seeing example after example of companies choosing the commonwealth to expand their distilling operations, which is a testament to the resources, workforce and communities that support this industry. I want to thank Casey Jones Distillery for their commitment to Kentucky and wish them nothing but success in the future.”

The expansion will add a 1,000 gallon distillation, fermentation, and mash cooking system to expand bourbon production capacity. Additional storage equipment and a distilled water system will also be installed.

Casey Jones Distillery was founded in 2014, and is an independently owned micro-craft distillery that offers tours, tastings, and events.

A news release from the Office of Gov. Beshear said spirits facilities currently employ more than 5,300 people across Kentucky.