12th Annual PaDucky Derby
12th Annual PaDucky Derby
Join us to see 15,000 rubber ducks take to the water. The winning ducks will win their adopter cash prizes, up to $2,500! All proceeds go to Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center to help those who have been affected by intimate partner violence.
Montgomery Lake at Bob Noble Park
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Merryman House
270-443-6001
info@merrymanhouse.org
Artist Group Info
megan@merrymanhouse.org
Montgomery Lake at Bob Noble Park
2801 Park Ave.Paducah, Kentucky 42001