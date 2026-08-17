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12th Annual PaDucky Derby

12th Annual PaDucky Derby

Join us to see 15,000 rubber ducks take to the water. The winning ducks will win their adopter cash prizes, up to $2,500! All proceeds go to Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center to help those who have been affected by intimate partner violence.

Montgomery Lake at Bob Noble Park
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Merryman House
270-443-6001
info@merrymanhouse.org
http://www.merrymanhouse.org

Artist Group Info

megan@merrymanhouse.org
Montgomery Lake at Bob Noble Park
2801 Park Ave.
Paducah, Kentucky 42001