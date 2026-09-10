Friends of the Library Annual Book Sale
Friends of the Library Annual Book Sale
Treat your shelf to some new books. Join the Friends of the Calloway County Public Library for our big annual book sale! Member's only pre-sale will be September 17th from 5pm to 7pm.
Calloway County Public Library
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Sep 19, 2026.
Event Supported By
Friends of the Calloway County Public Library
friendsofcallowaylibrary@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
mwilson70@murraystate.edu
Calloway County Public Library
710 Main SMurray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-2288
sandy.linn@callowaycountylibrary.org