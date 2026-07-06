Gatsby Gala to Benefit the Friends of the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
Gatsby Gala to Benefit the Friends of the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
The Friends of the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library invites you to The Gatsby Gala at The Showbox. Wear roaring '20's attire, listen to live jazz, see vintage cars, win prizes at trivia, and watch the 2013 movie adaptation of The Great Gatsby.
Tickets are $60 a piece and include a drink of your choice. All proceeds directly benefit the library.
Tickets are available at theshowbox.net under the August 28th showtimes.
The Showbox
$60
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the Hopkinsville-Christian County Library
6153894435
friendsofthelibrary.hccpl@gmail.com
The Showbox
4000 Fort Campbell Blvd.Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
2708875900
theshowboxmanager@gmail.com