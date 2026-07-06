Gatsby Gala to Benefit the Friends of the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library

The Friends of the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library invites you to The Gatsby Gala at The Showbox. Wear roaring '20's attire, listen to live jazz, see vintage cars, win prizes at trivia, and watch the 2013 movie adaptation of The Great Gatsby.

Tickets are $60 a piece and include a drink of your choice. All proceeds directly benefit the library.

Tickets are available at theshowbox.net under the August 28th showtimes.