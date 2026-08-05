Lazy Days of Summer 0.5k-Super Hero Stroll

Calling all superheroes... and couch potatoes.

The Lazy Days of Summer 0.5K is back, and this year's Superhero Edition is all about saving the world one lazy step at a time!

This isn't your typical race. In fact, it's barely a race at all! You'll complete four leisurely laps around the Paducah Beer Werks parking lot, cheer on your fellow "athletes," enjoy great food and drinks, and spend the morning laughing with friends, all while raising money for an incredible cause. The event retains its signature tongue-in-cheek format while benefiting Child Watch's mission.

🦸 Come dressed as your favorite superhero, villain, sidekick, or create your own!

Your registration includes:

⭐ Official event T-shirt*

🍺 Commemorative 0.5K pint glass (adults)

🚗 Official 0.5K oval decal

❤️ A chance to help children in our community

*Register early to guarantee your preferred T-shirt size.

Bring the whole family!

Kids can enjoy:

🎭 Mask Decorating Station

📸 Photo Booth

🏰 Inflatables

🍯 Honey & Fizz Pop-Up Shop

There will also be awards for:

🏆 Best Costume

🏆 Most Creative Finish

🏆 Top Individual Fundraiser

🏆 Top Fundraising Team

Every registration, donation, and sponsorship helps Child Watch provide advocacy, therapy, and hope to children who have experienced abuse and neglect in our region. Funds raised also count toward the Community Foundation of West Kentucky's Fred Paxton Challenge matching campaign.

So dust off your cape, gather your superhero squad, and join us for one of Paducah's favorite feel-good events.

💥 No training required. Capes encouraged.

🎟 Register today: https://runsignup.com/.../ChildWatchLazyDaysofSummer05K

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Special Thanks to our current sponsors:

Mercy Health

Eyewear Express

Paducah Barge

Is your business or family interested in being a Sponsor? Ask us how!!

This is a Peggy & Fred Paxton Challenge Event!