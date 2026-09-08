MAG Book Club - Cat's Eye
MAG Book Club - Cat's Eye
Do you like books? Art? Books about art? If so, go ahead and start reading this book for our upcoming MAG Book Club meeting on Thursday, November 12th. The book club will meet for discussion at the MAG Community Center from 6-8pm.
MAG Community Art Center
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Murray Art Guild
murrayartguild@gmail.com
MAG Community Art Center
500 N 4th StreetMurray, Kentucky 42071
2707534059
murrayartguild@gmail.com