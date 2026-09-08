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MAG Book Club - Cat's Eye

MAG Book Club - Cat's Eye

Do you like books? Art? Books about art? If so, go ahead and start reading this book for our upcoming MAG Book Club meeting on Thursday, November 12th. The book club will meet for discussion at the MAG Community Center from 6-8pm.

MAG Community Art Center
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Murray Art Guild
murrayartguild@gmail.com
http://www.murrayartguild.org
MAG Community Art Center
500 N 4th Street
Murray, Kentucky 42071
2707534059
murrayartguild@gmail.com
murrayartguild.org