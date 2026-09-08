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MAG Holiday Sale

MAG Holiday Sale

Join us for the annual MAG Holiday Art Sale! This is the perfect opportunity to find locally crafted art and goods. The 2026 MAG Holiday Sale will be held on two days this year: Friday, November 6th and Saturday, November 7th.

On Friday, the Holiday Sale will be open to MAG Members only from 4-6pm, and open to the general public from 6-8pm. On Saturday, the sale is open to the general public from 8am - 2pm.

MAG Community Art Center
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Murray Art Guild
murrayartguild@gmail.com
http://www.murrayartguild.org
MAG Community Art Center
500 N 4th Street
Murray, Kentucky 42071
2707534059
murrayartguild@gmail.com
murrayartguild.org