Join us for the annual MAG Holiday Art Sale! This is the perfect opportunity to find locally crafted art and goods. The 2026 MAG Holiday Sale will be held on two days this year: Friday, November 6th and Saturday, November 7th.

On Friday, the Holiday Sale will be open to MAG Members only from 4-6pm, and open to the general public from 6-8pm. On Saturday, the sale is open to the general public from 8am - 2pm.