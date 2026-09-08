MAG Poetry Reading & Book Signing - Justine Riley
MAG Poetry Reading & Book Signing - Justine Riley
Join author Justine Riley for a poetry reading and book signing for her latest book Catching Silence. The event will be held on Friday, September 18th from 6:00-7:30 pm at the MAG Community Art Center. Justine will read excerpts from the book at 6:30pm.
MAG Community Art Center
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Murray Art Guild
murrayartguild@gmail.com
MAG Community Art Center
500 N 4th StreetMurray, Kentucky 42071
2707534059
murrayartguild@gmail.com