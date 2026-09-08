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MAG Poetry Reading & Book Signing - Justine Riley

MAG Poetry Reading & Book Signing - Justine Riley

Join author Justine Riley for a poetry reading and book signing for her latest book Catching Silence. The event will be held on Friday, September 18th from 6:00-7:30 pm at the MAG Community Art Center. Justine will read excerpts from the book at 6:30pm.

MAG Community Art Center
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Murray Art Guild
murrayartguild@gmail.com
http://www.murrayartguild.org
MAG Community Art Center
500 N 4th Street
Murray, Kentucky 42071
2707534059
murrayartguild@gmail.com
murrayartguild.org