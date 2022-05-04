Paducah man sentenced to life in prison for murdering teacher in 2020

A Paducah man will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole for murdering a local special education teacher in 2020.

McCracken County Circuit Court Judge Tony Kitchen sentenced Kelvin Richardson Wednesday for the murder of Carrie “CD” McCord along with sentences for other charges including evading police, possessing a handgun as a felon and violating a restraining order.

Paducah police charged Richardson after he violated a restraining order by coming to McCord’s home and then shooting her. According to Paducah police, Richardson previously told law enforcement McCord was helping him adjust to life outside of prison after serving previous felony sentences. McCord obtained a restraining order against Richardson after he began creating issues for her.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Mills said the prosecution was seeking the death penalty but decided to recommend a sentence of life in prison without parole after a request from McCord’s family.

“CD McCord was a beloved person, and a lot of people thought a great deal of her,” Mills said. “For this to happen is just a terrible, terrible tragedy. That being said, we are happy that the case is resolved.”

Mills said Richardson pleaded guilty in March to the murder and other charges.