Former Mayfield/Graves County Chamber president accused of theft from organization

The former head of the Mayfield Graves County Chamber of Commerce has been accused of stealing from the organization.

Allison Morris was indicted Tuesday on one count of theft with a range between $10,000 and $1 million dollars, a Class C felony. No further information regarding the theft has been released.

Morris resignedfrom her role as the far western Kentucky group’s president and CEO earlier this year.

An arraignment hearing is scheduled for early June. If convicted, she could face five to 10 years in prison.

