Former Mayfield/Graves County chamber president pleads guilty to theft

The former president of the Mayfield/Graves County Chamber of Commerce pleaded guilty Monday to theft from the organization.

According to a release from the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office, Allison Morris admitted to stealing funds from the chamber for personal use over a nearly three-year period. A grand jury indicted her in May 2024.

The release further indicated that, as part of her plea deal, Morris will pay $20,000 dollars in restitution to the Chamber and is expected to receive a five-year sentence.

Her sentencing is scheduled for late April.