Former leader of Murray nonprofit charged with theft from organization

The former executive director of a Calloway County nonprofit was arrested Wednesday after the organization identified financial inconsistencies while transitioning to new leadership.

Nathaniel “Nathan” Carter led HOPE Calloway, a nonprofit addressing homelessness, for around five years until he left the role in December . He was also the executive director of Gentry House before that organization merged with the Murray-Calloway County Homeless Coalition in 2020 to form HOPE Calloway .

HOPE Calloway said in a social media post Wednesday that, after hiring a new executive director in January and working with a third party for an organizational review, it had uncovered financial discrepancies last month involving its former executive director.

The group then gave its findings to the Murray Police Department, which after an investigation said more than $50,000 had been taken from the organization.

Carter has been charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking of property valued between $10,000 and $1 million, a Class C felony. He’s also charged with 19 counts of theft by deception between $1,000 and $10,000, making them Class D felonies.