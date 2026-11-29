A judge has denied a request of former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's estranged son for financial support, possibly bringing an end to a long-running family legal saga the judge deemed "heart-wrenching" and temporarily landed Bevin in jail for contempt of court.

In the order issued late Wednesday, Jefferson Family Court Judge Angela Johnson summarized the 18-month court battle in which Jonah Bevin, 20, one of four children Bevin and his ex-wife, Glenna, adopted from Ethiopia, sought support for what he alleged were years of neglect and abuse.

The 16-page order found while the case raised "complex" and "novel" legal questions, state law does not provide for an adult child to require support from parents. Nor did the parties provide sufficient evidence to warrant such an award, Johnson said.

However, finding that Matt and Glenna Bevin acted in "bad faith" through delaying disclosure of their financial information and other actions, Johnson ordered them to pay $65,683 in legal fees to Jonah's lawyers, John H. Helmers and Melina Hettiarachi.

Johnson ordered Matt Bevin to pay the majority of the costs, $47,216, finding that he "engaged in the most time-wasting conduct and tactics and has the most financial resources." Glenna Bevin is to pay the rest, her order said.

Matt Bevin, a businessman, estimated his wealth in the millions of dollars when he ran for governor. The Republican was elected in 2015 and served one term before he was defeated by Andy Beshear, a Democrat.

The Bevins filed multiple, unsuccessful appeals throughout the family court case, and Matt Bevin failed to appear in person as ordered at hearings earlier this year, ultimately leading to his arrest on a contempt of court and causing him to spend two weeks in jail before the Kentucky Court of Appeals freed him.

In May 2025, Jonah sought to intervene in his parents' divorce case, alleging he was abandoned at age 17 in a brutally abusive facility in Jamaica closed by child welfare authorities. After authorities closed the facility, Jonah said the Bevins failed to help with his return to the United States and he was placed in custody of the Jamaican foster care system until outside advocates helped arrange his return.

He had asked for support from the court, as well as help in furthering his education. His lawyers said a high school degree, purportedly provided by an online academy, was not valid and insufficient.

At a court hearing in July, Glenna Bevin testified that Jonah, one of the couple's nine children, had a difficult childhood and was at times threatening and aggressive. He attended a series of youth residential facilities starting at age 13, until he ended up at the facility in Jamaica, the Atlantis Leadership Academy.

It drew international attention when celebrity Paris Hilton — seeking to highlight what she said is an abusive "troubled teen" industry — flew to the country to show support for the youths, including Jonah, removed from the facility.

At the July hearing, Glenna Bevin said her ex-husband made most of the decisions about Jonah's placements and handled the finances. Matt Bevin did not attend the hearing despite a court order for him to do so.

The judge, in her order, questioned the selection and quality of placements for Jonah.

"It seems from the testimony, none of the institutions were evidence-based, mental health programs, and they were selected by word of mouth," Johnson's order reads.

Further, Matt Bevin claimed Jonah had a high school degree from an accredited program, but never provided proof of that to the court despite claiming he would do so.

While the order appears to bring the case to an end, it could be appealed.

Lawyers for the parties did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This article was originally reported by the Kentucky Lantern.