Tennessee students will soon get lessons on social media and internet safety

The new year brings changes to Tennessee schools’ curricula as lesson plans will soon cover social media and internet safety.

The “Teen Social Media and Internet Safety Act,” requires the Tennessee Department of Education to provide public schools with guidance on instructing students about social media, internet and artificial intelligence use and safety for 6th through 12th graders.

The department had until Jan. 1 to provide schools with this guidance which will be implemented in the 2026-2027 school year. The first part of the law, which banned students from accessing social media using the school internet except for educational purposes, went into effect during the 2025-2026 school year.

State rep. Aron Maberry (R- Clarksville) and Sen. Bill Powers (R-Clarksville) co-sponsored the legislation. The lawmakers noted its bipartisan support saying it benefits everyone for kids to be more internet savvy.

“Schools must teach students how to stay safe online, manage their time, protect their privacy, and spot dangerous behavior,” Powers said on the Senate Floor last year. “This is a common-sense step to protect students and equip them with the tools they need to navigate the digital world safely.”

This legislation comes on the heels of Tennessee banning the use of cell phones during classroom instruction. Proponents of the ban, which took effect last July, similarly cited concerns about youth mental health.

Department guidance affords schools flexibility

The state law originally called on the department to develop curricula around internet safety but was later amended so the TDOE only needed to provide schools with guidance.

TDOE recently released this guidance, which affords schools autonomy in how they choose to relay this information to students. Suggested methods include classroom lessons, online modules, multimedia presentations, or instruction supported by community partners like School Resource Officers (SROs), local law enforcement, public health educators, technology specialists or other local organizations.

This guidance will cover time management, how information is distributed on social media, how social media manipulates behavior, the permanence of sharing materials online, negative impacts of social media on mental health, risk and addiction, spotting online predators and cyber bullying.

Students will learn to evaluate information generated by artificial intelligence and how to recognize potential misinformation when using AI.

The lessons will also highlight positive uses of social media such as career building, connecting with family members and educational opportunities.

The legislation had bipartisan support and passed unanimously in the Senate. However, some lawmakers in the House questioned how teachers will find the time to incorporate these lessons in their already packed schedules.

“My concern is that it’s a lot that we are adding to the curriculum, but we’re not adding any time to teach this. Teachers right now cannot get in everything they need to do,” said Rep. Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville). “We already ask teachers to do the impossible.”

Powers noted that these lessons will be taught during school health courses. He also said that they will require no additional resources, like textbooks, so there will be no significant fiscal impact.

Parents can choose for their child to opt out of these lessons by submitting a written request in writing to the school.

