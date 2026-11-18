The Kentucky Natural Lands Trust recently purchased more than 1,100 acres on the north side of the state's highest peak.

What's called the Black Bear Fold will be the first nature preserve on Black Mountain in Harlan County . The 4,100-foot peak is near the Kentucky-Virginia border.

It is in the heart of a region long known for coal mining and timber extraction. But it is also an area of rich biodiversity and contains the headwaters of the Cumberland River.

The preserve, which had been owned by the Cawood family for more than a century, adjoins 9,400 acres of existing conservation land.

"We are excited to extend our work of safeguarding large landscapes and wildlands into a broader geography," Kentucky Natural Lands Trust Executive Director Greg Abernathy said, calling it a conservation win. "Black Bear Fold weaves the legacy of the Cawood family into a preserve that will provide enduring benefits to the rural communities and biodiversity of the region."

The purchase adds to the land trust's portfolio of 65,000 acres of wildlands that have been protected since 1995.

Initial public access to the site will be limited to researchers and scientists supporting the trust's conservation mission.

"Black Mountain has been an important resource for America while also contributing to the beauty of Eastern Kentucky and the Central Appalachian region," said Ed Parsons, a member of the Cawood family. "The heirs of the Cawood family who owned this land are tickled to death that the tract has ended up in KNLT's hands."

The Berea-based trust purchased the tract with support from individuals and foundations. The price was not disclosed.

The commonwealth and coal operators reached an agreement to create the Black Mountain Conservation Easemen t in 1999.

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