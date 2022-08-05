Democrats, Republicans and barbecue enthusiasts flock to western Ky. for Fancy Farm Picnic

The pork is in the pits and politicians are prepped.

That’s right, it’s Fancy Farm time in western Kentucky – when Graves County becomes the center of the state’s political sphere. And Kentucky Public Radio will be tracking all of the political happenings around the Purchase Area this weekend through this live blog, which will be updated throughout the festivities.

The town of a little more than 500 will boom for a weekend as thousands of people from across the state and region attend the 142nd annual St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic .

The annual picnic was, in years past, a heavily Democrat event in a fortified Democrat stronghold, but that’s no longer the case in western Kentucky – or in the state at-large, as registered Republican voters surpassed Democrats for the first time in the state’s history earlier this year.

This year’s speaker lineup is less diverse than in year’s past with state-level and local Republican politicians dominating the speaker list .

The stage is set for some jostling among the state’s Republican Party as several candidates for next year’s gubernatorial primary are expected to speak this weekend. And Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Charles Booker is also on the scene, as he prepares to take on Sen. Rand Paul in November’s general election. Paul and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s presence at the picnic will be up to a timely release from the current Senate session .

Graves County residents are no less excited to dig into the political nitty gritty, play some bingo and load up a heaping helping of smoked meat. The get-together holds extra significance with it being the first since a deadly and highly destructive EF-4 tornado hit Mayfield last December.

That tornado missed 29-year-old Seth Ellegood’s home by about a mile. The Mayfield resident treasures Fancy Farm as a chance to see family and load up mutton – his favorite Fancy Farm offering.

“It brings everybody together,” Ellegood said. “It don’t matter what’s going on – everybody comes to Fancy Farm.”

“I am so excited to be back in Marshall County. I think the last time I was here was right before Mike Miller passed away … Mike always was right. If you knew him you knew that even if he wasn’t, he was always right,” Elridge said. “I miss his laugh, I miss his leadership, I miss his courage to build this party. I hope that everyday I’m in this role I can do a little of what Mike did.”



Booker to Dems: “We have a job to do”

Marshall County Democrats relaunched their traditional Mike Miller Memorial Bean Dinner at Kentucky Dam Village Convention Center Friday.

Local party leaders were happy to bring back the tradition for its 25th edition, following two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The dinner featured what was very likely the first all-Black slate of in-person speakers in the event’s history.

When asked about the lack of state-level Democrats on Fancy Farm’s speaker roll, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker said he wasn’t concerned about being overwhelmed.

WKYU / Dalton York Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Charles Booker speaks at the annual Mike Miller Memorial Bean Dinner held by the Marshall County Democrats Friday in Gilbertsville.

“I'm gonna have an army of Kentuckians with me and look, if you see me in a fight with a herd of elephants, help the elephants,” he said.

Attendees heard from Booker, Kentucky Young Democrats president Stephon Moore and Kentucky Democratic Party chair Colmon Elridge, and saw video messages from Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman.

Booker and Elridge were both in the Fancy Farm spirit of quips and jokes about their opponents. Booker called Rand Paul, his opponent in November’s race for one of Kentucky’s U.S. Senate seats, the “official mascot for international clown week.” And Elridge, joking about what he called “regressive,” mean-spirited Kentucky GOP policies, said, “You can have Lee Greenwood playing at every GOP rally, but it doesn’t make what you’re doing any less cruel.”

Moore, Elridge and Booker talked about the state Democratic Party’s goal of “building something that lasts” and regaining political momentum in Kentucky with this election cycle.

“We have a job to do,” Booker told the crowd. “We have to rebuild our party in a way that speaks to every single community across this Commonwealth.”

Booker asked Democrats to keep believing that they can win Kentucky's U.S. Senate election in November.

“You may have doubted that change is possible at some point in your life … you may question whether someone quite like me could win a state race for United States Senate. You might question what the future holds,” Booker said. “I don’t blame you. I know how hard it’s been … a lot of people have thrown their hands up. People are frustrated no matter what their party. If you feel cynical, I understand … [but] I need you to stand with me now, not as Democrats, but as Kentuckians.”

Booker asked state Democrats to “push through” frustrations stemming from recent political defeats, disasters and other challenges facing Kentuckians today.

“Some of you have suffered losses, you’ve seen incredible pain. It took my breath away,” Booker said of December’s tornado that killed dozens of western Kentucky residents . “And in the midst of that Rand Paul voted against disaster relief … after the tornado. The idea that we can have a better future is hanging by a thread right now.

“If we don’t stand together right now as a Commonwealth, we will keep losing and we can’t afford it.”

During his remarks, Elridge also memorialized the late Mike Miller, the annual event’s namesake who passed away in 2014. He called the former Marshall County judge-executive “a consummate leader who always cared about west Kentucky.”

Additional reporting was provided by Liam Niemeyer and Dalton York.