© 2023
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Metro Council unanimously reappoints Jones to Tennessee House days after being expelled

By Cynthia Abrams
Published April 10, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT
Covenant-School-candlelight-vigil-Justin-Jones-Rachel-Iacovone-20-of-31-1024x683.jpg
WPLN
/
Rachel Iacovone
After the official programming concluded at Nashville's citywide vigil for the Covenant School shooting, then-Rep. Justin Jones encouraged the crowd to go to the capitol the following day to rally for gun control measures.

Nashville’s Metro Council has unanimously voted to reinstate freshman Democrat Justin Jones to his seat in the Tennessee House. The GOP-led legislature expelled Jones last week for gun reform protests he led on the chamber floor after the Covenant School shooting.

The vote puts Jones into the seat on an interim basis.

“Justin Jones has been elected to the vacancy of Tennessee House 52 pursuant to the state law and the rules governing the Metropolitan Council,” Vice Mayor Jim Shulman announced at Monday’s specially called meeting, as cheers erupted in the gallery.

Metro Council rules ordinarily require members to wait four weeks before filling vacancies in the state legislature. But no members objected to moving faster in this case.

Ahead of the meeting, at least 30 councilmembers released statements declaring their intent to vote Jones back into the District 52 seat. He needed a simple majority of the 40-member council to reclaim the seat.

Meanwhile in Shelby County, commissioners will meet Wednesday to discuss reappointing fellow ousted Rep. Justin Pearson.

Tags
Government & Politics school shootingstennessee legislature
Cynthia Abrams
Cindy Abrams is WPLN’s Midday News Producer. She grew up in Eugene and Portland, Oregon and moved east after graduating from Whitman College. Cindy comes to Nashville from central Virginia, where she covered the courts at Rappahannock News. She was WPLN’s digital news intern in 2021 before joining the station full-time as a newscast and digital producer.
See stories by Cynthia Abrams
Related Content