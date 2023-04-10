Cynthia Abrams

Cynthia AbramsMidday News Producer, WPLN
Cindy Abrams is WPLN’s Midday News Producer. She grew up in Eugene and Portland, Oregon and moved east after graduating from Whitman College. Cindy comes to Nashville from central Virginia, where she covered the courts at Rappahannock News. She was WPLN’s digital news intern in 2021 before joining the station full-time as a newscast and digital producer.
-
Tennessee state Rep. Justin Jones, who was expelled from the state House last week alongside former Rep. Justin Pearson of Memphis, was reinstated to his seat Monday on an interim basis.
-
Nashville’s Metro Council has unanimously voted to reinstate freshman Democrat Justin Jones to his seat in the Tennessee House. The GOP-led legislature expelled Jones last week for gun reform protests he led on the chamber floor after the Covenant School shooting.