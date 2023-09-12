Marshall Co. Attorney: Tentative agreement reached in case involving death of Jody Cash

Marshall County Attorney Jason Darnall confirmed Tuesday that a tentative agreement has been reached in the settlement case involving the death of Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash.

Darnall said it was reached during a mediation session last week. Karen Michelle Cash, Cash’s widow, and Marshall County Sheriff's Deputy Donald Bowman and his wife are suing the Marshall and Calloway County Sheriff's Offices and five law enforcement officers.

They claim Gary Rowland, who shot Cash, was never adequately searched on the day of the shooting in May 2022. They were asking for damages related to Cash's death and Bowman's diagnosis of PTSD.

Darnall said final details regarding the settlement are expected to be released in the coming days.