© 2023
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Marshall Co. Attorney: Tentative agreement reached in case involving death of Jody Cash

WKMS | By Derek Operle
Published September 12, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT
WKMS
/
Liam Niemeyer

Marshall County Attorney Jason Darnall confirmed Tuesday that a tentative agreement has been reached in the settlement case involving the death of Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash.

Darnall said it was reached during a mediation session last week. Karen Michelle Cash, Cash’s widow, and Marshall County Sheriff's Deputy Donald Bowman and his wife are suing the Marshall and Calloway County Sheriff's Offices and five law enforcement officers.

They claim Gary Rowland, who shot Cash, was never adequately searched on the day of the shooting in May 2022. They were asking for damages related to Cash's death and Bowman's diagnosis of PTSD.

Darnall said final details regarding the settlement are expected to be released in the coming days.

Tags
Government & Politics Jody Cash
Derek Operle
A native of western Kentucky, Operle earned his bachelor's degree in integrated strategic communications from the University of Kentucky in 2014. Operle spent five years working for Paxton Media/The Paducah Sun as a reporter and editor. In addition to his work in the news industry, Operle is a passionate movie lover and concertgoer.
See stories by Derek Operle
Related Content