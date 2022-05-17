KSP officially identifies killed Calloway County deputy as Jody Cash
Kentucky State Police has officially identified the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputy killed Monday in a shooting at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office as Jody Cash.
Cash, a Princeton native, was a Kentucky State Police trooper from 2011 through 2018 and retired from state police as a sergeant. He served with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office as Chief Deputy. According to Cash’s LinkedIn page, he also served more than a decade with the Murray State University Police Department and about two years with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department.
Elected officials and people who knew Cash shared messages on social media honoring and remembering Cash.
Funeral arrangements are being made at the Imes Funeral Home and Crematory. On Twitter, Gov. Andy Beshear said Cash “will never be forgotten.”
We are already mourning those who paid the ultimate sacrifice during National Police Week and the falling of Deputy Cash is a reminder of how law enforcement selflessly serve day after day without knowing the dangers that await. Deputy Cash will never be forgotten.— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) May 17, 2022
