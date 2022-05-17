© 2022
Public Safety

KSP officially identifies killed Calloway County deputy as Jody Cash

WKMS | By Liam Niemeyer
Published May 17, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT
Cash.JPG
Provided
/
Kentucky State Police
Jody Cash during his time at KSP.

Kentucky State Police has officially identified the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputy killed Monday in a shooting at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office as Jody Cash.

Cash, a Princeton native, was a Kentucky State Police trooper from 2011 through 2018 and retired from state police as a sergeant. He served with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office as Chief Deputy. According to Cash’s LinkedIn page, he also served more than a decade with the Murray State University Police Department and about two years with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department.

Elected officials and people who knew Cash shared messages on social media honoring and remembering Cash.

Funeral arrangements are being made at the Imes Funeral Home and Crematory. On Twitter, Gov. Andy Beshear said Cash “will never be forgotten.”

Tags

Public Safety Jody CashKentucky State PoliceCalloway County Sheriff's OfficeshootingAndy Beshear
Liam Niemeyer
"Liam Niemeyer is a reporter for the Ohio Valley Resource covering agriculture and infrastructure in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia and also serves Assistant News Director at WKMS. He has reported for public radio stations across the country from Appalachia to Alaska, most recently as a reporter for WOUB Public Media in Athens, Ohio. He is a recent alumnus of Ohio University and enjoys playing tenor saxophone in various jazz groups."
