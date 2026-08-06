Incumbent and Trump pick Ogles loses GOP primary for Tennessee District 5

Incumbent Congressman Andy Ogles has lost the GOP primary to Charlie Hatcher, despite the backing of President Donald Trump.

A former Tennessee agriculture commissioner, Hatcher outraised Ogles and received late-race endorsements from Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and former Gov. Bill Haslam.

Last primary, Ogles had fended off a challenge from a better-funded opponent in Nashville Metro Councilmember Courtney Johnston, but Hatcher’s endorsements — paired with internal polling — indicated a closer race than years past.

Trump endorsed Ogles early last year and campaigned for him during early voting.

“He’s a source of inspiration to a lot of people in Congress. They really respect him, and I respect him,” Trump told voters during a July tele-rally.

Ogles’ defeat coincides with a recent dip in Trump’s approval rating in Tennessee. From last November to this May, that rating fell 7 percentage points, down to less than half, according to a Vanderbilt University poll.

Hatcher has still aligned himself with Trump in campaign materials while presenting himself as a down-to-earth alternative to Ogles.

“Think what President Trump could do if our congressman spent less time talking and more time doing,” Hatcher’s campaign site reads.

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