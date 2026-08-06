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Incumbent and Trump pick Ogles loses GOP primary for Tennessee District 5

WPLN | By Marianna Bacallao
Published August 6, 2026 at 9:27 PM CDT
Charlie Hatcher speaks at Turner Angus Farm as part of America 250 celebrations.
TN Photo Services
/
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Charlie Hatcher speaks at Turner Angus Farm as part of America 250 celebrations.

Incumbent Congressman Andy Ogles has lost the GOP primary to Charlie Hatcher, despite the backing of President Donald Trump.

A former Tennessee agriculture commissioner, Hatcher outraised Ogles and received late-race endorsements from Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and former Gov. Bill Haslam.

Last primary, Ogles had fended off a challenge from a better-funded opponent in Nashville Metro Councilmember Courtney Johnston, but Hatcher’s endorsements — paired with internal polling — indicated a closer race than years past.

Trump endorsed Ogles early last year and campaigned for him during early voting.

“He’s a source of inspiration to a lot of people in Congress. They really respect him, and I respect him,” Trump told voters during a July tele-rally.

Ogles’ defeat coincides with a recent dip in Trump’s approval rating in Tennessee. From last November to this May, that rating fell 7 percentage points, down to less than half, according to a Vanderbilt University poll.

Hatcher has still aligned himself with Trump in campaign materials while presenting himself as a down-to-earth alternative to Ogles.

“Think what President Trump could do if our congressman spent less time talking and more time doing,” Hatcher’s campaign site reads.

Copyright 2026 WPLN News
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Government & Politics Tennessee Primary
Marianna Bacallao
Marianna Bacallao (mare-ee-AW-nuh bah-kuh-YOW) is a Cuban American journalist and WPLN's Power & Equity Reporter. She covers systems of power from the courts to the pulpit, with a focus on centering the voices of those most impacted by policy. Previously, she served three years as the afternoon host for WPLN News, where she won a Murrow for hosting during a deadly tornado outbreak, served as a guide on election night, and gave live updates in the wake of the Covenant School shooting. A Georgia native, she was a contributor to Georgia Public Broadcasting during her undergrad years and served as editor-in-chief for Mercer University’s student newspaper.
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