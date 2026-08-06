U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty will face Democratic challenger Marquita Bradshaw for a second time

Tennessee Sen. Bill Hagerty will face off against Democrat Marquita Bradshaw this fall.

As Hagerty seeks out a second term, his path has remained smooth — he faced no Republican challengers in the primary, has President Trump’s endorsement and his fundraising totals dwarfed those of Democrats.

None of the four Democrats on the ballot raised more than $10,000, while Hagerty has more than $5 million on hand. Democrats haven’t won a U.S. Senate election in Tennessee since Al Gore in 1990.

But Bradshaw will give it a try. She has won the ticket before — the Memphis native and environmental activist unsuccessfully ran against Hagerty in the general election in 2020.

While Tennessee’s other Senate seat — held by Sen. Marsha Blackburn — isn’t up for reelection, it could soon see change. Blackburn is running for governor. If elected, she or outgoing Gov. Bill Lee would appoint someone to finish out her term in the Senate.

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