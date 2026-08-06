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U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty will face Democratic challenger Marquita Bradshaw for a second time

WPLN | By Cynthia Abrams
Published August 6, 2026 at 9:26 PM CDT
For a second time, Democrat Marquita Bradshaw, left, and Republican Bill Hagerty will face off for his U.S. Senate seat.
For a second time, Democrat Marquita Bradshaw, left, and Republican Bill Hagerty will face off for his U.S. Senate seat.

Tennessee Sen. Bill Hagerty will face off against Democrat Marquita Bradshaw this fall.

As Hagerty seeks out a second term, his path has remained smooth — he faced no Republican challengers in the primary, has President Trump’s endorsement and his fundraising totals dwarfed those of Democrats.

None of the four Democrats on the ballot raised more than $10,000, while Hagerty has more than $5 million on hand. Democrats haven’t won a U.S.  Senate election in Tennessee since Al Gore in 1990.

But Bradshaw will give it a try. She has won the ticket before — the Memphis native and environmental activist unsuccessfully ran against Hagerty in the general election in 2020.

While Tennessee’s other Senate seat — held by Sen. Marsha Blackburn — isn’t up for reelection, it could soon see change. Blackburn is running for governor. If elected, she or outgoing Gov. Bill Lee would appoint someone to finish out her term in the Senate.

Copyright 2026 WPLN News
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Government & Politics Tennessee Primary
Cynthia Abrams
Cindy Abrams is WPLN’s Midday News Producer. She grew up in Eugene and Portland, Oregon and moved east after graduating from Whitman College. Cindy comes to Nashville from central Virginia, where she covered the courts at Rappahannock News. She was WPLN’s digital news intern in 2021 before joining the station full-time as a newscast and digital producer.
See stories by Cynthia Abrams
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