Nashville businessman Copeland to face incumbent Congressman Van Epps in the midterms

Nashville businessman Darden Copeland has won the Democratic primary for Tennessee’s new 7th Congressional District — nearly a year after losing to state Rep. Aftyn Behn, D-Nashville, in a special congressional primary for the seat.

Incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Van Epps fended off Behn by much narrower margins than previous years, signaling a closer race for the upcoming midterm elections. The contest attracted national attention and millions of dollars from outside groups and both political parties — a departure from 2024’s race when now-retired U.S. Rep. Mark Green scored a 22-point victory without much campaigning.

Van Epps ran unopposed in this year’s Republican primary. Copeland defeated several other Democrats, including state Rep. Vincent Dixie, D-Nashville, who also ran in last year’s special congressional race. Both joined in after redistricting earlier this year, since Behn chose not to run again.

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