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Nashville businessman Copeland to face incumbent Congressman Van Epps in the midterms

WPLN | By Marianna Bacallao
Published August 6, 2026 at 9:29 PM CDT
U.S. Seventh Congressional District candidate Darden Copeland speaks during a political forum Monday, Sept. 8, 2025, in Dickson, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
U.S. Seventh Congressional District candidate Darden Copeland speaks during a political forum Monday, Sept. 8, 2025, in Dickson, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Nashville businessman Darden Copeland has won the Democratic primary for Tennessee’s new 7th Congressional District — nearly a year after losing to state Rep. Aftyn Behn, D-Nashville, in a special congressional primary for the seat.

Incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Van Epps fended off Behn by much narrower margins than previous years, signaling a closer race for the upcoming midterm elections. The contest attracted national attention and millions of dollars from outside groups and both political parties — a departure from 2024’s race when now-retired U.S. Rep. Mark Green scored a 22-point victory without much campaigning.

Van Epps ran unopposed in this year’s Republican primary. Copeland defeated several other Democrats, including state Rep. Vincent Dixie, D-Nashville, who also ran in last year’s special congressional race. Both joined in after redistricting earlier this year, since Behn chose not to run again.

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Government & Politics Tennessee Primary
Marianna Bacallao
Marianna Bacallao (mare-ee-AW-nuh bah-kuh-YOW) is a Cuban American journalist and WPLN's Power & Equity Reporter. She covers systems of power from the courts to the pulpit, with a focus on centering the voices of those most impacted by policy. Previously, she served three years as the afternoon host for WPLN News, where she won a Murrow for hosting during a deadly tornado outbreak, served as a guide on election night, and gave live updates in the wake of the Covenant School shooting. A Georgia native, she was a contributor to Georgia Public Broadcasting during her undergrad years and served as editor-in-chief for Mercer University’s student newspaper.
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