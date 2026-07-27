Paducah to celebrate 100 years of Bob Noble Park

The City of Paducah is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Bob Noble Park this week.

The land that currently comprises Noble Park – known until 1926 as Forest Park – was renamed after Robert H. Noble donated $10,000 to improve the grounds and add amenities. Over the years, the park has grown to include a public pool, playgrounds, a skatepark, dog parks and the Greenway Trail.

As part of the centennial celebration, the City of Paducah is planting 100 trees in the park this year. More than half were planted in the spring, and the remaining trees will be planted this fall.

The centennial events to celebrate the park now named after Noble are planned to take place this week from Thursday, July 30, through Sunday, Aug. 2.

Thursday will feature a pop-up farmer’s market from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and a screening of the movie “Back to the Future” at approximately 8 p.m.

On Friday evening, Jazz Patrol and the Paducah Community Band will perform Friday evening, at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. respectively.

Saturday’s programs in the park will feature yoga at 8 a.m., a fun run on the Greenway Trail at 9 a.m., a talk detailing the history of the park at 10 a.m. and arts and craft stations with family friendly activities will be set up along the Peck Education Trail until noon. More musical performances will be held in the afternoon, with Rosemary Rives Rorabaugh beginning at 4 p.m., Todd Belt will take the stage at 5 p.m. and the Corey Evitts Band will close the stage out, with their set expected to start at 6:30 and run through 8 p.m.

On Sunday, the park will offer half-price admission to the pool from noon to 6 p.m.