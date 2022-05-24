Justin Hicks is the data reporter for the Ohio Valley Resource, Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting and WFPL.

Hicks comes to the region from Indiana Public Broadcasting, where he covered workforce issues for their statewide network. In his role, Hicks balances long-term projects, deep-dive investigations and collaborate with reporters with data-focused stories.

He has a master’s degree from NYU and a bachelor’s in music from Appalachian State University where he played trumpet and developed a love for hiking in Appalachia. He‘s also worked as a music teacher.