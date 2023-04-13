Sylvia Goodman
Sylvia Goodman is LPM's breaking news reporter. Email her at sgoodman@lpm.org.
The ACLU of Kentucky filed a lawsuit Wednesday afternoon saying Senate Bill 150, Kentucky’s anti-transgender law, is unconstitutional.
In the past week, four horses have died at Churchill Downs including a Kentucky Derby qualifier. Two more were pulled from their races due to injuries Wednesday.
Shepard Fairey, an artist known for the “Hope” poster for former President Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign, unveiled the seven-story mural of the boxer and activist.
In honor of the victims of a mass shooting Monday, city officials and hundreds of people congregated at the Muhammad Ali Center in downtown Louisville. Speakers called for healing and action.