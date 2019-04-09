Calloway Library Board Votes To No Longer Pursue Bank Building

The Calloway County Public Library Board is no longer going to pursue the former Regions Bank building in downtown Murray as an alternative for library expansion.

Board Secretary Mark Kennedy introduced the motion Tuesday night after 5253 Design Group Head Architect Chris Cottongim gave a report of a feasibility study.

Cottongim listed several reasons for not pursuing the building. He said the building has less usable square footage than previous expansion proposals and would require increased utility cost and additional staffing.

Cottongim said his group was not allowed inside the building by owners Mark and Valerie Frederick. Mark Frederick said he believes 5253’s assessment of the building constitutes a conflict of interest. Board members took no official action on his claims.

Kennedy said he decided to discontinue pursuing the building after Cottongim told the board that they would need to consider having staff members on all three floors.

Kennedy said he still believes it is a cheaper alternative for expansion despite Cottongim’s estimation that it would cost just as much as previous plans.

Kennedy first proposed renovating the former Regions Bank building in 2018 after he and other board members selected by former Judge/Executive Larry Elkins voted earlier in the year to rescind previously approved plans. A working group formed by Judge/Executive Kenny Imes recommended last month to discontinue the pursuit of the bank building and continue with the 5253 Design Group Essential Plus plan as soon as possible. This plan involved renovating and expanding the current location.

Community members have overwhelmingly expressed a desire for an expansion and renovation.

In other matters, the board voted Tuesday to reimburse $5,000 to the Fredericks for environmental and structural assessments of their building.

This story will be updated.