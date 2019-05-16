Calloway Library Will Not Trade Properties With Neighbor, As Recently Proposed

The Calloway County Public Library will not trade properties with a neighbor as part of an expansion proposal.

The board approved this week having library director Mignon Reed enter into a conversation with the dental office next door to consider swapping properties with another owned by the library.

Reed said on Thursday the library will not be purchasing or trading for the property owned by Dr. James Pickens. An explanation was not provided.

5253 Design Group had suggested the swap.

Other plans being considered are building a separate children’s library on the existing property or the original plan, which would require temporary relocation.