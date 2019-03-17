Celebrating the Influential Women of Jazz in Honor of Women's History Month

  • Sounds Good will feature two hour-long specials celebrating women of jazz this Friday, March 22nd.
Sounds Good will feature two hour-long specials this week celebrating some of the most influential women in jazz of the past one hundred years. 

From the Club McKenzie: Your 1920s Jazz Speakeasy, Women in Jazz: Women's History Month Special is a tribute to a few of the more influential women who were instrumental in the formation of early jazz. Lillian "Lil" Hardin Armstrong, Marian McPartland, Mary Lou Williams, and Valaida Snow (Queen of the Trumpet) are the featured artists. Women in Jazz will be aired on Sounds Good on Friday, March 22nd, at 11 a.m.

Immediately following Women in Jazz at 12 noon will be Billie Holiday: 'Lady Sings the Blues.'  This program honors "Lady Day," whose rhythmic instinct for melodies brought vocals to the forefront of jazz expression. Few song-stylists of any era are as immediately distinctive and arresting as Holiday. As for her voice itself: it remains one of the most influential, inimitable, simple incredible sounds of recorded music. 

Listen to Women in Jazz (11 a.m.) and Billie Holiday: 'Lady Sings the Blues' (12 noon) this Friday, March 21st, on WKMS' Sounds Good. Listen on air at 91-3 FM or on wkms.org.

