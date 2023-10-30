Paducah Post-Modernist Rock Band, Costume Contest, to Perform on Next Live Lunch

Paducah, Kentucky-based post-modernist rock and roll band Costume Contest will perform on the next installment of Sounds Good's Live Lunch series on Friday, November 10, at 12 noon. Costume Contest is rooted in sounds from the 1970s and fuzzy 1990s riffs.

Their Doors-esque origin story, told by bassist and co-founder Annie Duke, says a lot about their sound: "We were sitting outside, drinking and smoking at the Silver Bullet, when a drunken stranger in a pink wig appeared from the dark and read us his poetry. He would become our frontman, and what he read us would become our first song, and we haven't looked back."

Costume Contest has one single out on all streaming platforms and will be releasing its first EP in January 2024. For more information, visit the band's Facebook page.

Listen to Costume Contest on Live Lunch on Friday, November 10, at 12 pm on-air, online, or on the WKMS Facebook page. Live Lunch is made possible with support from Just Hamburgers in Paducah and from listeners like you.