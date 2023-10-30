© 2023
Paducah Post-Modernist Rock Band, Costume Contest, to Perform on Next Live Lunch

WKMS | By Melanie Davis-McAfee
Published October 30, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT
Costume Contest performs on the next Live Lunch on Friday, November 10, at 12 noon.
Inner Fire Photos
Costume Contest performs on the next Live Lunch on Friday, November 10, at 12 noon.

Paducah, Kentucky-based post-modernist rock and roll band Costume Contest will perform on the next installment of Sounds Good's Live Lunch series on Friday, November 10, at 12 noon. Costume Contest is rooted in sounds from the 1970s and fuzzy 1990s riffs.

Their Doors-esque origin story, told by bassist and co-founder Annie Duke, says a lot about their sound: "We were sitting outside, drinking and smoking at the Silver Bullet, when a drunken stranger in a pink wig appeared from the dark and read us his poetry. He would become our frontman, and what he read us would become our first song, and we haven't looked back."

Costume Contest has one single out on all streaming platforms and will be releasing its first EP in January 2024. For more information, visit the band's Facebook page.

Listen to Costume Contest on Live Lunch on Friday, November 10, at 12 pm on-air, online, or on the WKMS Facebook page. Live Lunch is made possible with support from Just Hamburgers in Paducah and from listeners like you.

Melanie Davis-McAfee
Melanie Davis-McAfee graduated from Murray State University in 2018 with a BA in Music Business. She has been working for WKMS as a Music and Operations Assistant since 2017. Melanie hosts the late-night alternative show Alien Lanes, Fridays at 11 pm with co-host Tim Peyton. She also produces Rick Nance's Kitchen Sink and Datebook and writes Sounds Good stories for the web.
