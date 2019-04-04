Former Hickman Co. Sheriff Pleads Not Guilty To Felony Charge

Former Hickman County Sheriff Mark Green pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of "abuse of public trust" in Hickman County Circuit Court on Thursday.

Green was indicted last month on the class D felony charge involving fewer than $10,000 dollars.

Defense attorney Royce Buck says he hasn't yet gotten into the specifics of the indictment and did not provide a specific dollar amount. He said he's also going through the 'bill of particulars,' containing discovery from the prosecution.

Circuit Judge Timothy Langford set a signature bond for $2,000 dollars. Buck guessed this was the approximate amount of the money in controversy.

"Mr. Green is very concerned about this, obviously. He feels like he's done absolutely nothing wrong. So we look forward to the whole process and seeing that he gets cleared of these charges," Buck said.

Commonwealth's Attorney Dan Boaz was assigned special prosecutor on the case.

A pre-trial conference is set for May 16.

Green did not file for re-election in 2018. Ben Natividad won the election for sheriff last November.