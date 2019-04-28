Graves Co. Inmate Death Investigation: Man Charged With Reckless Homicide

Sunday Update 4/28: Kentucky State Police have arrested a man they say is involved in the death of Graves County inmate Rodney Evans.

Police said in a release on Sunday night Mark Basham, 33, of Paducah was an inmate in the jail and provided methamphetamine to Evans and other inmates in his cell. Basham had hidden the drugs inside his body when he was brought to the jail on April 19.

He was arrested on April 28 and charged with reckless homicide, 1st degree promoting contraband and 1st degree trafficking in a controlled substance. He was lodged in the Graves County Jail.

KSP is continuing the investigation.

Monday Update: Preliminary autopsy results show a hardening of the arteries contributed to the death of inmate Rodney Evans. Toxicology results are pending. Evans had shown signs of a drug overdose while incarcerated at the Graves County Jail.

Update: The Kentucky State Police say the inmate is Rodney Evans, 50, of Mayfield. An autopsy is pending.

Another inmate is being treated at a Paducah hospital for an apparent overdose. KSP and the Graves County Jail are investigating the source of the contraband.

Original Story:

The Kentucky State Police is investigating the death of an inmate Saturday evening at the Graves County Jail.

According to a release, the McCracken County Coroner's Office notified KSP of an inmate death on Sunday around 1 a.m. The inmate was discovered Saturday at 5:27 p.m. as unresponsive and needing medical attention.

The inmate was taken to the Jackson Purchase Medical Center and later transferred to Baptist Health Paducah where he died at 11:22 p.m.

The inmate's identity is being withheld until kin are notified.

KSP is conducting a death investigation. An autopsy is being conducted in Louisville.