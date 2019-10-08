KSP: Two-Year-Old Accidentally Shoots Self In Graves County, Father Arrested

An infant child in Graves County was airlifted to a Nashville hospital after accidentally shooting themselves with a handgun.

In a release, the Kentucky State Police said 25-year-old Zachary Page was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and lodged in the Graves County Jail on Monday.

The two-year-old had access to a holstered handgun which allegedly led to an accidental discharge.

KSP said their investigation revealed that the father of the child allegedly failed to secure the weapon which allowed full access to the infant child.

The investigation is still ongoing.