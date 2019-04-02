Police Find Fugitive In Underground Bunker While Searching For Sperry

While searching for a missing woman in rural Graves County, police found on Tuesday an underground bunker occupied by a wanted person.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a massive search in the Kaler region, where Murray woman Samantha Sperry went missing one year ago.

According to a release, Graves sheriff's detectives and K-9 teams were searching in a densely wooded area near Bell Road and Dooms Chapel Road when the K-9s found a tunnel dug out into a large underground room.

Deputy Brooke Nelms entered the "bunker type hole" and discovered a living quarters as well as a man identified as 41-year-old Earnest Dean Hendrickson of Symsonia.

Hendrickson became a fugitive last November. He was on parole for manufacturing and possessing methamphetamine, stealing anhydrous ammonia with the intent to manufacture meth, fleeing or evading police, tampering with physical evidence, wanton endangerment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and other convictions.

After the arrest warrant was issued last November, law enforcement officials had attempted to locate Hendrickson at a Bell Road residence listed as his address. That residence belongs to a relative and is several hundred yards from the underground bunker.

The living quarters contained two-way radio equipment. Drug-related items were recovered. Food, clothing and other items were found. Police later found a second bunker nearby.

The investigation is continuing.