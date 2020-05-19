Reflecting On and Reevaluating History: Sounds Good to Air Two Memorial Day Specials This Monday

This Monday, Sounds Good honors the men and women of the U.S. military with two one-hour Memorial Day specials by The Washington Post and BYUradio of Provo, Utah's Brigham Young University.

See the schedule for Sounds Good's Memorial Day programming on Monday, May 25th below:

11 a.m. - "The Afghanistan Papers" by The Washington Post

From PRX:

"After a three-year legal battle, The Post obtained hundreds of records of candid interviews assessing the war in Afghanistan and its failures. PRX worked with The Post to turn their podcast on the Afghanistan Papers into a radio special, with broadcast-exclusive reactions from veterans."

12 noon - "Memorial Day Special" by BYUradio

From PRX and BYUradio's Top of Mind:

"Memorial Day marks the traditional start of summer. This three-day weekend is typically a time for barbeques, family gatherings, and maybe even some early vacation trips. Most of us know that the day signifies more than just time away from work. It's a time to reflect and to revere the sacrifices made by others so that we can enjoy our freedoms.

During this hour of Top of Mind, we're going to learn about efforts to collect soldiers' letters, which give us important glimpses into life during wartime. We'll also examine how memorials impact communities after traumatic events. And finally, we are going to learn about efforts to preserve veterans' memories."

Listen to "The Afghanistan Papers" and "Memorial Day Special" on Monday, May 25th, on 91-3 WKMS or online at wkms.org.