Wickliffe Paper Mill Back In Operation

A paper mill in western Kentucky is back in business after being closed for nearly three years.

The Phoenix Paper mill in Wickliffe produced their first roll of bleached hardwood pulp on Wednesday and expect to produce 300,000 tons annually.

The mill was previously owned by Verso and closed in July 2016 due to the diminishing demand for coated paper products. More than 300 people lost their jobs.

In 2018, Global Win purchased the facility for $16 million and planned to invest $150 million and create 500 jobs. The mill currently employs 224 people.