Public Safety

Police: Panic at state fair caused by ‘noise-making devices,’ not gunfire

89.3 WFPL News Louisville | By Jess Clark
Published August 22, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT
270949750_10158693058948002_2794247909842084216_n.jpg
Kentucky State Cair

Authorities say it was noise-making devices and not gunfire that caused panic at the Kentucky State Fair Saturday night. 

In a statement, Kentucky State Police said an initial investigation of the incident suggests a group caused the panic by setting off “noise-making devices,” which led fair-goers to believe shots had been fired. 

KSP said they have found no physical evidence that a weapon was discharged. Authorities arrested nine people: three adults and six minors. Charges include disorderly conduct, menacing, possession of stolen property, and possession of a handgun.

After a similar panic in 2019, the fair board started requiring fair-goers under age 18 to be accompanied by an adult 21 years or older if they’re entering the grounds after 6 p.m. The board also added more lighting throughout the fairgrounds and increased police presence during peak hours.

The fair is open and under normal operations.

Jess Clark
