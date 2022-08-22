Police: Panic at state fair caused by ‘noise-making devices,’ not gunfire

Authorities say it was noise-making devices and not gunfire that caused panic at the Kentucky State Fair Saturday night.

In a statement, Kentucky State Police said an initial investigation of the incident suggests a group caused the panic by setting off “noise-making devices,” which led fair-goers to believe shots had been fired.

KSP said they have found no physical evidence that a weapon was discharged. Authorities arrested nine people: three adults and six minors. Charges include disorderly conduct, menacing, possession of stolen property, and possession of a handgun.

After a similar panic in 2019, the fair board started requiring fair-goers under age 18 to be accompanied by an adult 21 years or older if they’re entering the grounds after 6 p.m. The board also added more lighting throughout the fairgrounds and increased police presence during peak hours.

The fair is open and under normal operations.