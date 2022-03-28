Live Lunch Returns This Friday With Round-Up Of Local Musicians, New EP Release

After nearly eight months, Sounds Good's Live Lunch series returns to the airwaves with a round-up of local musicians. Melanie A. Davis, Kayla Little, Fate McAfee, and Stephanie Woods will perform from 11 am to 1 pm this Friday, April 1st. The four musicians regularly perform together in various line-ups and musical projects, all of which will be highlighted in this special two-hour Live Lunch.

Davis, Little, and Woods perform as the Black Eyed Susans, a culmination of three distinct songwriters from Murray, KY. Similar to their wildflower namesake, the unique trio provides charm and a sense of familiarity to any backdrop. The group navigates through folk, jazz standards, doo-wop, classic rock, and a capella with grace and three-part harmony.

This Live Lunch return also marks the release of the Black Eyed Susans' first eponymous EP, recorded with Justin Patton at MSU Recording Studios and Fate McAfee at his private home studio. The EP will be available on the Black Eyed Susans' Bandcamp and through their Facebook page.

Additionally, each member of the Black Eyed Susans will perform small solo sets. Davis performs jazz-folk; Little (of Little By Little), acoustic pop; and Woods, introspective indie originals.

Fate McAfee will also be featured on this Live Lunch special. McAfee is an independent singer-songwriter-engineer living in Murray, KY. Born in Paris, TN, he spent several years cutting his teeth in various cities around the south and midwest. His 2019 folk-rock album Diesel Palomino garnered national attention, and his full-length follow-up, True Love In New Rome, will feature some of the best backing musicians that West Kentucky has to offer.

Davis, Little, McAfee, and Woods perform on Sounds Good's Live Lunch on Friday, April 1st, from 11 am to 1 pm. Listen on-air or on the WKMS website. Live Lunch is made possible by Murray State Digital Media Services, Just Hamburgers in Paducah, KY, and listeners like you.