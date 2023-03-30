High Noon Moon, Murray Rock Band, to Perform on Next Live Lunch April 7

Murray-based rock band, High Noon Moon, performs on the next Live Lunch on Friday, April 7th. The five-piece band is comprised of Hallic Dunn on lead vocals and keyboard, Jake Ramsey on lead guitar, Triston Swift on rhythm guitar and vocals, Wesley Poiroux on drums, and Sean Shelton on bass and vocals.

Swift, Ramsey, and Poiroux began playing music together around 2016, but it wasn't until 2020 that the trio started playing small gigs for fun. Dunn and Shelton later joined the outfit, bringing in new styles and ranges. The band began regularly playing in the local area, Tennessee, and Missouri.

High Noon Moon released its first self-recorded EP and single, "Lost Man's Wonderland," in 2021. In early 2022, the band began collaborating with Nashville producer Brian Bonds. Bonds started working and writing with High Noon Moon throughout 2022, culminating in the group's first studio EP Will You Bring the Rain, recorded with Shelby Preklas at Loud and Clear Studios in Paducah.

High Noon Moon has an active performance schedule for the rest of the year. Find more details on the band's Facebook page.

High Noon Moon will perform on Sounds Good's Live Lunch on Friday, April 7th, at noon. You can listen on-air, online at WKMS.org, or via the WKMS Facebook page. Live Lunch is supported by Just Hamburgers in Paducah and local listeners like you.

