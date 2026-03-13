Murray State basketball player balances flourishing sports career, school and motherhood

Sharnecce Currie-Jelks has made an impact on the court in just her first season with the Murray State women’s basketball team. The junior forward, who transferred from Indiana University, started every regular season game for the Racers. She’s currently leading all NCAA Division I men’s and women’s basketball players in double-doubles, averaging 18.3 points and 11.7 rebounds per game.

But Currie-Jelks, who was named this year’s Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Year and was named to the All-MVC First Team, has more on her plate than the typical student-athlete. She’s the first player in program history to be raising a child while balancing schoolwork and basketball.

The Jackson, Tennessee native began her collegiate career at the University of Tennessee at Martin, then transferred to Indiana University – where her daughter Kay’lani was born in 2024.

“After I had her, I didn’t really know exactly if I wanted to continue playing basketball, because, I mean, that’s a huge ordeal,” Currie-Jelks said. “I was kind of battling, but then my family was like, ‘no, you’re gonna finish what you start.’”

With encouragement from her parents, she decided to continue playing to set an example for her young daughter.

“I didn't want her to grow up knowing that, like, oh, the reason why I stopped playing was because [of] her and all of that. So I just wanted to send a message, as she was younger, that you can do anything, and it doesn't matter, like how hard or tough things get, you know, you always can push through,” Currie-Jelks said.

She said transferring to Murray State ahead of the 2025-26 season made the balancing act between motherhood, academics and athletics more manageable. The move brought Currie-Jelks closer to her family, who regularly make the roughly 85-mile drive to help take care of Kay’lani and to attend Racer basketball games.

“It has gotten really, really easier. At first, I'm not gonna lie to you, I was a nervous wreck going back home with a newborn, trying to balance basketball, schoolwork and trying to keep a little human alive. But as I did it more and more, it got easier and easier and [I’m] grateful for all the help that I've gotten around Murray,” Currie-Jelks said.

Head Coach Rechelle Turner said she has learned a lot from working with a player who’s also a mother.

Shelby Bloomer / WKMS Currie-Jelks (center) on the bench with Coach Turner (bottom right) during the Feb. 28 game.

“Sharnecce is a great example of being able to be a great student, a great player and a great mom. So, you know, you don't have to pick and choose. Sometimes life brings you circumstances that you don't necessarily plan for,” Turner said. “I truly believe that Kay’lani is a blessing and I think Sharnecce plays hard for her [and] wants to be a great example [and] a great mom. It's a really unique experience.”

Turner and Currie-Jelks describe the program as family-oriented, and said the team is eager to help – whether it’s with babysitting or making sure Currie-Jelks is able to leave practices early to care for her daughter when she is sick or needs to be picked up from daycare. Kay’lani sometimes can be seen at the team’s practices, running through the locker room and playing with the team members.

“When we first had got here, she was kind of like, reserved and in her shell. Now, she literally runs around, she goes to everybody, she plays with everybody,” Currie-Jelks said. “It’s just honestly amazing to just see her running around and interacting with everybody.”

Currie-Jelks’ parents regularly attend her basketball games, often bringing Kay’lani along to watch her mom on the court and cheer her on from the stands.

“She absolutely loves it. I would look up there and she’d just be jumping around to the music,” Currie-Jelks said. “It brings joy to my heart.”

The forward – who’s leading the Racers in rebounds, having over 100 more than the next closest player on the team – said there’s still business to take care of this season. Murray State won the MVC regular season championship, securing the first seed in the conference tournament. The Racers are looking to repeat as MVC tournament champions this weekend, which would secure them a spot in the NCAA tournament.

But whenever the Racers’ season comes to an end, Currie-Jelks said she’ll have one thing to look forward to: spending more time with Kay’lani and taking her toddler on some family vacations.