Murray State University women’s basketball headed to Chapel Hill for NCAA Tournament

Murray State clinched a second straight NCAA Tournament appearance after beating the 10th seeded Evansville Purple Aces 91-70 in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Championship Sunday afternoon.

All head coach Rechelle Turner and crew needed to know next was who they’d play and where they’d be playing. That answer came Sunday night when they were announced as the 12th-seed and will face the fifth-seeded Maryland Terrapins of the Big Ten Conference on Friday, March 20 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

The Terps are ranked 17th in the nation and finished the season with a 23-8 record. They were knocked out in the first round of their conference tournament this year by the Oregon Ducks and finished the season on a two-game losing skid.

The Racers have a 31-3 record heading into the first round game. Halli Poock scored 33 points in the MVC championship game and was named the MVC Tournament Most Outstanding Player. Teammates Sharnecce Currie-Jelks, Keslyn Secrist and Haven Ford were named to the all-tournament team.

This article was originally published by the Murray State News, the university's student newspaper.

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