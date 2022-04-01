Mayfield Rotary Club distributing $160k in tornado relief to local businesses

The Mayfield Rotary Club is distributing $160,000 in tornado relief funds to 55 local businesses destroyed or heavily damaged by the December tornado.

Treasurer William Mason said rotary clubs, rotary districts and rotarians from across the United States reached out to the Mayfield club the day after the tornado hit to offer support. More than $400,000 in donations to the Mayfield club’s tornado relief fund soon followed.

The $160,000 in relief to businesses is the latest initiative to emerge from the club’s tornado relief fund after hooking up utilities for residents in January. The club is currently raising money for Homes and Hope for Kentucky to construct 15 houses, which the club plans to furnish with what remains of the fund.

John William Carrico / Rotary Club of Mayfield The Mayfield Rotary Club is raising money for Hope and Homes for Kentucky to construct 15 houses.

“Probably the most urgent need in Mayfield right now is shelter,” Mason said. “Of course, a lot of people lost their jobs and have left Mayfield for sure already. And right now, you can’t rent an apartment or house or anything. There’s just nothing available in Mayfield.”

The December tornado ravaged many of Mayfield’s homes and businesses , including a candle factory that closed permanently and laid off half its employees . Mason noted outreach to Mayfield has been swift — and not just from the Rotary Club.

“Right after the tornado, the most urgent needs were water, food, clothing,” he said. “Organizations from everywhere, trucks were rolling in here with all kinds of support. Those early needs were taken care of very well right up front.”