SkyWest Airlines begins new service at Barkley Regional Airport

Barkley Regional Airport had a transition in air service this week, as the first United Express flight operated by SkyWest Airlines arrived in Paducah Tuesday afternoon.

SkyWest is now operating daily service connecting the Purchase Area to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

In a press release , airport leaders say the new routes are expected to improve regional access to major airline hubs and make travel easier for both business and leisure travelers in western Kentucky. The new service replaces a route from Paducah to Charlotte, North Carolina that Contour Airlines operated for roughly three years.

Local leaders also say the expanded service could also help boost economic development in the Purchase Area by making the region more accessible to visitors and businesses.

Barkley Regional is holding an event Friday afternoon to celebrate the new air carrier service.