Assist boat aiding commercial vessels at Kentucky Lock following recent wall damage

Commercial vessels traveling down the Tennessee River at Kentucky Lock are being aided into the structure by an assist boat following recent wall damage.

According to a release issued Tuesday by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the lock sustained damages to its floating guard wall on Sept. 1 when a vessel carrying 22,000 tons of crushed rock struck it.

With the help of the assistant tow boat for vessels moving down the Tennessee River, the lock remains open to commercial travel in both directions. However, the Corps said that if wait times increase significantly scheduled lockage windows may be implemented for recreational vessels.

Army Corps personnel are evaluating repair options and potential impacts to river traffic to determine whether Kentucky Lock will need to be temporarily closed to address the damage.